Society Materials 2 May 2023 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
Over 500 more mines found in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in April 2023

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) found 562 mines in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports citing the agency.

Some 142 anti-personnel mines, 420 anti-tank mines and 902 unexploded ordnance were found and defused during the demining operations conducted from April 1 through April 30 in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

A total area of 4,651.45 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

