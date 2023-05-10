Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,599 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,201 of them have recovered, and 10,260 people have died. Currently, 138 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 827 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,600,248 tests have been conducted so far.