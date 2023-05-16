Azerbaijan confirms 1 more COVID-19 case, 8 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan has detected 1 new COVID-19 case, 8 patients have recovered, no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,658 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,292 of them have recovered, and 10,268 people have died. Currently, 98 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 737 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,604,359 tests have been conducted so far.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.