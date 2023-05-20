Skill and willpower: best moments of individual all-around final at European Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. On May 20, the fourth day of the competitions of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts compete in the individual all-around final (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon). Based on the results of the performance of 24 gymnasts, the winners will be determined.

Athletes delight the audience in the stands with their skill, willpower and striving for the goal.

The qualifying competition among senior teams in group exercises will start at 19:00.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

Currently, the Azerbaijani national team has two bronze medals at the championship - in the all-around and in the five-ball program, won by the junior team in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

Trend presents to readers photos of the best moments of the individual all-around finals of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.