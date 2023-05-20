Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria wins gold in individual all-around at European Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Athlete Boryana Kaleyn, representing Bulgaria, won the gold medal in the individual all-around program with a score of 131,000 at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

Sofia Raffaeli from Italy won the silver medal, her result was 129.550 points. The bronze medal was won by the representative of Bulgaria Stilyana Nikolova, her result was 129.500 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova in the final of the individual all-around program with a score of 122.400 points took the seventh position.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.