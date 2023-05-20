Admired by organization of European Championship in Baku - competition winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Delighted with the organization of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, the winner of the gold medal in the individual all-around program, a gymnast from Bulgaria Boryana Kaleyn told Trend.

"I am flying to the competitions in the capital of Azerbaijan for the third time. I am delighted with the holding of the European Championship, I really liked the opening ceremony, it was insanely beautiful," gymnast added.

Boryana Kaleyn stressed that she was happy to win a gold medal.

"I'll call my family after the awards ceremony, I'm sure now my mother is crying with happiness. I also express my gratitude to the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and my friends who always support me," she said.

Kaleyn added that she often watches recordings of her performances at the competition. It helps her to fix bugs in programs.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.