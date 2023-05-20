Finalists of European Championship in Baku among teams in group exercises determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. On May 20, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, during the fourth day of the competition of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, the finalists among senior teams in group exercises were determined, Trend reports.

Group teams representing Israel (35.600 points), Bulgaria (35.600 points), Ukraine (34.900 points), Spain (34.350 points), Italy (34.150 points), France (33.600 points), Poland (33.350 points) ) and Azerbaijan (32.900 points) reached the final of exercises with five hoops.

Group teams representing Azerbaijan (32.500 points), Bulgaria (32.450 points), Israel (31.700 points), Greece (29.400 points), Ukraine (29.200 points), Italy (29.000 points), France (28.950 points) and Spain (28.750 points) reached the final of exercises with three ribbons and two balls.

The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.