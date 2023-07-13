Azerbaijan to develop general layouts for all cities in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Master plans for all the cities of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be developed, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli said during the commissioning of the new Umid residential complex in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

According to Najafli, in the construction works carried out in Nakhchivan up to the present time, shortcomings were made, the property rights of the population were violated, and there was no proper level of functionality and architecture in the construction works carried out.

"The new projects being developed today are based on a scientific approach and legal requirements. Unfortunately, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, apart from the city of Nakhchivan, no other city has a master plan. Taking into account the need, master plans for all cities of the Autonomous Republic will be developed," he said.

The general plan of the city of Nakhchivan was developed in 1984. In the master plan, nothing was recorded that would concern the development of the city from that year to the present.