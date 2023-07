BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Former Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Police Colonel Rashad Ismailov was appointed Deputy head of the Main Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He was dismissed from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in December last year.

The former deputy head of this department, police Colonel Mahir Mammadov, resigned on own accord.