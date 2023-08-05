Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Azerbaijani national team achieved remarkable success at the II CIS Games held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In judo, Nihad Mamishov (50 kg) displayed exceptional performance and secured the gold medal.

Another proud moment came when judoka Khadija Abdullayeva (40 kg) earned the bronze medal.

Prior to this, the youth team of Azerbaijan also excelled in rhythmic gymnastics and proudly claimed a bronze medal.

The II Games of the CIS countries are taking place in the Republic of Belarus from August 4 to 14, 2023, under the auspices of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States.