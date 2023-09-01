Commencement of the 2023-2024 Academic Year at the European School of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

On August 28th, the European Azerbaijan School joyfully inaugurated the commencement of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The school was filled with excitement as it greeted its beloved students, kicking off the new school year with a special opening ceremony at both of its campuses.

İn EAS Primary campus opening ceremony started with the playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Amidst an assembly of students, parents, and teachers, the school administration extended a warm welcome. Their words resonated with the essence of education, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping young lives. With sincere encouragement, they motivated students to welcome the path ahead and rise with confidence to achieve greater knowledge and personal development.

The program continued as school students took center stage, celebrating camaraderie and learning through poetry, song, and artistic performances. An exceptional guest, Hasan Zeynalov, an alumnus from the class of 2023, graced the ceremony. In a heartfelt address, he extended his best wishes to the younger students, sharing his own educational experience that led him to acceptance at Middlesex University Dubai. He thanked the school for helping him develop a strong work ethic and a genuine love for learning.

The first-grade students were very excited on their first day of school. The memory of this significant beginning would undoubtedly be etched in their minds.

Transitioning to the secondary education building, the ceremony continued with the strains of the National Anthem resounding once again. The school administration, conveyed warm regards to the students, parents, and educators, expressing delight in reuniting for another academic year. The student speeches that followed infused the gathering with a festive spirit, painting a vivid picture of the unity and enthusiasm that defined the school community.

The event took a reflective turn as a video showcased the various universities and destinations that the 2023 graduates of the European Azerbaijan School had embarked upon.

EAS 2023 graduates have achieved 100% pass rate and have gained entry into diverse universities across the globe. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the dedicated efforts of both EAS students and educators.

Focusing on the impressive achievements of the 2023 graduates, the ceremony hosted Hasan Zeynalov and Ayla Ahmadova. Hasan gained entry to Middlesex University Dubai, while Ayla pursued her studies at Concordia University. In their heartfelt speeches, they talked about their educational journeys and how the school significantly contributed to their overall growth and development. With heartfelt gratitude, they lauded the school's administration and teaching staff for their instrumental contributions to their achievements.

As the sound of the first bell echoed through the air, students made their way to their individual classrooms, signaling the start of the new academic year.

The European Azerbaijan School extended its heartfelt wishes to all its students, ushering in the new academic year with optimism and aspirations for their future success.