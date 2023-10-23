Azerbaijan Railways to launch additional trips on Baku-Gabala-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will schedule additional trips on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route during the holidays, taking into account the growing passenger traffic, Trend reports via the company.

The company said that on November 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, a train on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route will depart daily at 07:30 (GMT +4) from Baku to Gabala and back at 19:00.

The trip on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route on November 4, which is a working day, is canceled and the flight is scheduled for November 5.

The holidays include Victory Day (November 8) and National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan (November 9).

The high-speed trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route were launched from March 18, 2023. They currently run on Saturdays and Sundays.