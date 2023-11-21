Athletics competitions among servicemen start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. According to the training plan of the Land Forces for 2023, the athletics competitions among military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army has started, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

At the opening ceremony of the competitions, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers talked about the essence of regular holding sports competitions and wished success to the participants. They noted that high physical indicators have a positive effect on military personnel's combat training.

A total of 8 teams will represent the Army Corps and formations in the competitions held in accordance with the international rules. According to the plan, the teams will test their strength in various distance running, high and long jump, as well as relay races. The competitions will be evaluated by the officers of the physical training and sports unit of the Land Forces.

After the opening ceremony, the teams started to compete with a 100-meter run.

