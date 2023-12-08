Baku holds FIA General Assembly final meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The annual final meeting of the General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Azerbaijan Automobile Federation President Anar Alakbarov.

Welcoming the guests, Anar Alakbarov talked about the importance of holding the FIA General Assembly and award ceremony in Baku.

He noted that the purpose of such events is to increase public interest in motorsports, as well as education in safe, sustainable and affordable vehicle transportation.

"The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation regularly holds competitions in the field of motorsport, drift training, off-road races, karting competitions, exhibitions and parades where classic cars are demonstrated, and other projects," Anar Alakbarov emphasized, reminding that Formula 1 competitions are being held in the country since 2016.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to the FIA for the country's support in successfully holding Formula 1 races on the picturesque streets of Baku.

In particular, the President of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the FIA Week in Baku, including FIA staff and volunteers.

In turn, FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, speaking about the results of the Baku discussions, said that such a prestigious event would contribute to the work of the FIA.

The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly brought together representatives of various automobile organizations from 128 countries of the world. The meeting was attended by representatives from 189 automobile clubs and participants who joined the event online.

In addition to the FIA General Assembly meeting, meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme (AIT), representing the interests of automobile clubs, were organized in Baku from December 5 through December 8.

The 125th anniversary of AIT coincided with the FIA Week in Baku. One of the events of the International Automobile Federation in Baku was the presentation of certificates to the next graduates of the FIA University.

The General Assembly, convened annually or in extraordinary order, is the highest decision-making body of the FIA and consists of motorsport federations representing the member organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs working in the field of mobility. Moreover, the FIA General Assembly is held in a different country each year.

The decision to hold this prestigious event in the Azerbaijani capital was made last December at the FIA General Assembly meeting in Bologna, Italy. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the right to host such a large-scale international event. As a result of voting, Azerbaijan's candidacy was approved.

The Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan is also mediating several activities to popularize motorsport among young people. Thus, various motorsport competitions and car exhibitions are organized to highlight the history of car manufacturing, as well as many activities on road safety.

Training of pilots in Azerbaijan, participation of Azerbaijani representatives in international competitions in this field are also proof of the development of motorsport in the country.

At the end of the meeting of the FIA General Assembly on December 8, President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem was presented with a carpet with the FIA logo on the background of images of many landmarks such as Heydar Aliyev Center and Flame Towers Complex, the symbols of Baku.

The winners of the intellectual contest on road safety organized by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan among Baku schoolchildren were also awarded.

