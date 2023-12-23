Travel to liberated territories of Azerbaijan to be simplified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Travel for Azerbaijani citizens and foreign tourists to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation is being simplified in continuation of the Great Return Project policy, Trend reports, referring to the joint statement of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Agency for Tourism.

Until now, citizens have visited the liberated territories only by organized bus tours and group tourist trips in certain directions, but starting from 27 December 2023, citizens will also be able to visit Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement by private cars.

For this purpose, they need to obtain a travel permit (starting from December 25) through the "Yolumuz Qarabaga" site (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az). Travel to Shusha will be possible via the Fuzuli–Shusha highway (also called Victory Road), through the Alkhanli checkpoint of Fuzuli district, and to Sugovushan settlement - through Tartar and Goranboy (Tapgaragoyunlu village) districts.

