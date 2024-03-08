Highlights of second day of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the second day of the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics, Trend reports.

Today, representatives of men's artistic gymnastics are presenting exercises on the pommel horse, horizontal bar, and vault, while representatives of women's artistic gymnastics are performing floor exercises and routines on the balance beam.

The competitions unfold in a challenging and intense battle, where athletes showcase exceptional preparation and achieve high results.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games. After the competition, ten sets of awards will be bestowed. Additionally, the gymnasts achieving the highest performance scores will be honored with the AGF Trophy.

Trend presents the best moments of the second day of the World Cup competition in Baku.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev.

