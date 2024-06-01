Heydar Aliyev Center park hosts Children’s Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. On June 1, International Children's Day, a Children's Festival took place in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Ministry of Science and Education. Children of all ages had the opportunity to choose activities they enjoyed, spend their free time productively, and showcase their talents.

During the festival, the park at the Center was divided into themed and entertainment zones. The children, who were the main stars of the day, enjoyed a variety of interesting and educational activities.

The festival also welcomed the children of Azerbaijani martyrs, kids from Baku's orphanages, and children with Down syndrome.

On a stage specially set up for children, young talents showcased a concert program. Performers included various local dance groups.

In the zone set up by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Social-Ecological Center "EcoSphere," an educational program for children was held, marking the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" and the upcoming COP29 event in Azerbaijan. The "pre-COP29" conference featured round tables, quizzes, and interactive games on climate change and environmental monitoring. There were also eco-workshops on "giving waste a second life," startups focused on green energy, and demonstrations of how drones and robots can protect the environment.

To promote sports and a healthy lifestyle among young people, the event featured various sports zones. The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation organized training sessions and competitions for children. Kids also had the chance to take part in chess tournaments, football workshops, and showcase their skills and talents.

Young visitors were able to have their faces painted with various cartoon characters at the face-painting station.

In the area designated for street art, children also drew on the ground. The Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan conducted road safety training for children and organized mini-car rallies at the Heydar Aliyev Center park.

The Baku Book Center and the F. Kocharli Children's Library hosted meetings with authors of children's literature and reading hours for children.

In the archaeological zone, children conducted mock searches, found various models of archaeological finds from under the sand, and studied them.

In the "Safari Tour" zone, children had the opportunity to embark on a journey into the animal kingdom, where they were introduced to models of safari wildlife and engaged in interactive games.

There was also a "PlayStation Zone" at the festival, which attracted the youth.

Children also did not forget about health on International Children's Day. The Liv Bona Dea Hospital, which will operate in the park, conducted free vision screenings for children.

The Heydar Aliyev Center park was handed over to children as a place for entertainment and creativity, providing them with lasting memories.