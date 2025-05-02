Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on constitution's role in statehood protection (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on May 1, 11:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. An international conference themed "The constitution is an important legal basis for protecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our state" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev, Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin Babayev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev, First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov, Rector of Balikesir University of Türkiye Yücel Oğurlu, Judge of the European Court of Human Rights Latif Huseynov, and Dean of the Faculty of Law of BSU Zaur Aliyev.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev said that the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan has so far adopted 591 decisions and 172 resolutions of the plenum.

According to him, the announcement of 2024 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan certainly reflects the country's strategic priorities, its achievements in the current conditions, and the vision for further development.

"Sovereignty and territorial integrity are the key foundations of the independence of any state. Everyone knows what psychological and moral trials Azerbaijan went through from the late 1980s to victory.

Today, we are facing new challenges, requiring even more intense and purposeful work in both foreign and domestic policy," Abdullayev pointed out.

He stressed that in the new geopolitical realities, acting as the leading state of the South Caucasus and having authority in the international arena, Azerbaijan must be prepared for possible negative attitudes from the outside and build an appropriate policy.

Abdullayev noted that the Constitution is not only a legal document but also a political document. All other normative legal acts are based on the provisions of the Constitution.

"During difficult periods for the country, amendments were made to the Constitution of Azerbaijan three times," the official added.

