Azerbaijani Economic Council holds first meeting in 2021
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
A meeting of the Economic Council was held on Jan. 15 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Economic Council Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Jan. 15.
The long-term strategic goals and topical issues of socio-economic development were discussed during the meeting.
