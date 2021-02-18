COVID-19 affected Azerbaijan’s economic ties with Turkey – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani delegation attaches great importance to the visit to Turkey, which will have a positive impact on the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at the Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum in Turkey’s Ankara city, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

“Our businessmen will gather together to discuss further steps as part of the forum,” the Azerbaijani prime minister added. “The close cooperation has been established in all spheres within the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.”

"The coronavirus pandemic affected our economic relations,” Asadov added. “However, the drop in trade turnover was insignificant. As soon as we overcome the pandemic together, the slump in trade will be eliminated."