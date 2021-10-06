Turkey’s car, LCV market expands 13.1 percent

Economy 6 October 2021 02:51 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey’s car, LCV market expands 13.1 percent

The sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey improved 13.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters, an industrial group report showed, Trend reports citing Hurriyetdailynews.

As many as 558,145 vehicles were sold across Turkey in the January-September period this year, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said in a statement.

Passenger car sales went up by 11.9 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2020 to 434,800 units, while light commercial vehicle sales went up by 17.5 percent to 123,345 units.

In September, however, the passenger car and light commercial vehicle market decreased by 36.9 percent to 57,141 units.

The decrease in September was 39.1 percent in the passenger car market (43,408 units), and 28.9 percent in the light commercial vehicle market (13,733 units).

In comparison to the average last 10-year September sales, passenger car and light commercial vehicle market showed a decrease of 8.3 percent.

When studied in terms of engine type, petrol car sales took a share of 66.1 percent (287,288 units). Diesel car sales took a share of 20.1 percent (87,415 units), hybrid car sales took a share of 8.5 percent (36,824 units), autogas car share was 5 percent (21,713 units) and 1,560 electric cars were also sold.

In retail sales in the first nine months of this year, Fiat models dominated the domestically-produced passenger car market with 56,614 sales. Renault (47,535 sales), Toyota (32,851 sales), Honda (18,085 sales), Hyundai (17,021 sales) and Ford (2,041) models followed the Italian brand in this category.

In the same period, a total of 44,933 Volkswagen passenger car models were imported. Dacia (22,493 sales), Skoda (21,873 sales), Peugeot (20,079 sales), Opel (16,724 sales), Citroen (15,423 sales), Kia (13,403 sales), Mercedes-Benz (12,970 sales), Nissan (11,252 sales), BMW (10,894 sales) and Audi (10,733 sales) followed the German brand in this category.

Ford and Fiat has sold 36,304 and 29,420 locally-produced light commercial vehicles, respectively, so far this year.

Auto exports up 24 percent

The Turkish automotive industry’s exports rose 24 percent on an annual basis to amount to $21.3 billion in January-September, according to data from another industrial group.

In September alone, however, the sector’s shipments to foreign markets declined by 5 percent from a year ago to $2.5 billion, the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) said.

The industry’s monthly exports averaged $2.36 billion between January and September, making it the largest exporting sector in the country.

Local carmakers’ passenger car exports to Spain and Germany grew by 37 percent and 14 percent, respectively, however, shipments to France declined by 46 percent and the drop in exports to the U.K was 54 percent.

In September, the U.K. took over Germany as the largest importer of Turkish vehicles. The local automotive sector’s overall exports to the U.K. rose 20 percent year on year to $338 million, while shipments to Germany amounted to $319 million, marking a 5 percent decline. France was the third export market for local manufacturers as sales to this country stood at $200 million, declining 34 percent on an annual basis.

The latest data from the Trade Ministry showed that Turkey posted its highest-ever monthly exports figure in September at $20.8 billion, rising 30 percent year on year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures
Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures
There's opportunity to rebuild S.Caucasus, that's secure, prosperous - EU Special Rep
There's opportunity to rebuild S.Caucasus, that's secure, prosperous - EU Special Rep
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey’s car, LCV market expands 13.1 percent Economy 02:51
Turkey confirms 29,802 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:13
Over 80 killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib: source Arab World 01:40
Ireland set to agree historical minimum corporate tax rate Economy 01:09
Drones start Covid vaccines delivery in Northeast, make first drop in Manipur Other News 00:42
India's Everest Twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik Summit the Swiss Alps- Make India proud yet again Other News 00:35
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery Other News 5 October 23:49
Private sector will play key role in achieving self reliance in defence - Rajnath Other News 5 October 23:22
Close Tehran-Islamabad coordination on Afghanistan satisfying - Pakistani FM Iran 5 October 23:11
Armenian media spread another false information about the Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 5 October 22:36
Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps Kazakhstan 5 October 22:15
Turkish Foreign Minister urges for Georgia, Ukraine support Georgia 5 October 21:48
Turkey to gather council in 2022 to fight negative effects of climate change Turkey 5 October 21:38
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 20:55
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan Economy 5 October 20:30
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank simplifies lending conditions Finance 5 October 20:18
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network Kazakhstan 5 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 5 October 19:40
Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries Society 5 October 19:36
Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 5 October 19:16
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of COVID-19 on jewelry market Economy 5 October 19:11
Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway Economy 5 October 18:46
Baku to hold IB Forum through organizational support of SMBDA, Turkish MUSIAD (PHOTO) Economy 5 October 18:26
Huseyniyye Mosque in Baku suspended due to COVID-19 – ministry Society 5 October 18:12
Azerbaijani Wikipedia volunteers posting articles about Second Karabakh War Society 5 October 18:07
U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in August US 5 October 17:50
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
Region will return to its previous state, everyone should know this - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia Georgia 5 October 17:41
Iran declares details of passenger, cargo transportation through country’s airports Transport 5 October 17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction with participation of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Finance 5 October 17:35
Turkmenistan reveals recent data on transactions in stock market Turkmenistan 5 October 17:35
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold joint press conference (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:33
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy building reinforcement Tenders 5 October 17:31
Israel to sell air defense systems to Czech Republic Israel 5 October 17:16
EU Commission to launch EU budget rules review on Oct 19 Europe 5 October 17:10
Qatar energy minister says current gas market conditions unhealthy Arab World 5 October 17:09
Turkey sees increase in leather goods exports for 9M2021 Turkey 5 October 17:07
Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021 Turkey 5 October 17:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:04
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Temryuk ports disclosed Turkey 5 October 17:03
Sales in Baku trading network up Economy 5 October 17:01
Drawing competition among children - "Add color to love for the Motherland!" Society 5 October 16:59
Turkmenistan to develop ‘Export Platform’ Turkmenistan 5 October 16:56
We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 16:48
Belarus boosts imports from Turkmenistan Business 5 October 16:47
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 5 October 16:46
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 16:45
Iran bans Azerbaijani military planes to fly through its territory to Nakhchivan Politics 5 October 16:44
Georgia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 5 October 16:39
EU needs new tools to reduce exposure to gas market fluctuations Oil&Gas 5 October 16:31
Oil prices could rise substantially higher than current level – Saxo Bank Oil&Gas 5 October 16:08
Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 16:06
Uzbekistan intends to increase volume of production of building materials Business 5 October 16:05
Kazakhstan to build new sturgeon factory Kazakhstan 5 October 16:02
Iran plans to reduce petrochemical imports in favor of domestic production Oil&Gas 5 October 15:58
Georgia increases import of vehicles Georgia 5 October 15:51
Israel cabinet approves new member to central bank's MPC Israel 5 October 15:44
UAE non-oil private sector grows but employment slows down in Sept Arab World 5 October 15:43
Oil production to be stable over next five years - Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry Kazakhstan 5 October 15:41
Portugal to give booster COVID-19 shot to older adults Europe 5 October 15:39
PepsiCo raises annual revenue forecast as soda demand jumps US 5 October 15:37
Kazakhstan to gradually reduce area under rice, cotton crops Kazakhstan 5 October 15:34
Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with Turkish and Georgian counterparts (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 15:33
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan among top gasoline importers to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:32
Turkish, Saudi Arabian, Netherlands' companies to commission TPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:29
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep Economy 5 October 15:07
Masdar, ACWA Power to commission 4 wind farms in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:04
Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain Other News 5 October 15:03
Iran issues licenses for setting up of enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 5 October 14:59
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023 Oil&Gas 5 October 14:56
Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 14:51
Azerbaijan records decrease in car sales for 8M2021 Transport 5 October 14:50
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2022 world oil demand Oil&Gas 5 October 14:43
Iran sees increase non-oil GDP growth Business 5 October 14:38
Europe to see increase in gasoline demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 5 October 14:35
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 5 Society 5 October 14:35
Iran shares data on volume of products sold via liter on IRENEX Oil&Gas 5 October 14:34
Indian Navy to operate mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines: Govt Other News 5 October 14:22
Iran to legally challenge trawling Business 5 October 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 14:18
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 14:03
Some Iranian provincial mullah recently opened his mouth and fabricated slander against Azerbaijan, I said not to pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 5 October 13:54
At meeting in Vienna, FMs of Minsk Group countries gave me text of statement, I said that I would not sign it - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 13:46
Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum Business 5 October 13:45
Development plan of Jabrayil city presented to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 13:42
Azerbaijan to begin COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old Society 5 October 13:13
President Ilham Aliyev calls President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Politics 5 October 13:08
Georgia, NATO hold joint naval exercises in Black Sea Georgia 5 October 12:51
End been put to mythology, nobody talks about “invincible Armenian army” any more, says Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 12:48
Baseless accusations against us will not remain unanswered - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:47
Saudi non-oil new business growth at seven-year high in Sept Arab World 5 October 12:46
Our Great Return began with Jabrayil - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:46
UK co Marlowe buys Israeli compliance tools co VinciWorks Europe 5 October 12:44
We won, created new reality, so everyone must and will reckon with this reality - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:44
Russia to launch Luna-25 automatic station in July 2022 — Roscosmos Russia 5 October 12:42
All news