Kazakhstan records decrease in prices for socially significant food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

Trend:

Prices for socially significant food products in Kazakhstan decreased by 0.1 percent over the past week, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Kazakhstan’s government.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting held by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in the Digital Office of the Government with the participation of the heads of central state bodies and akims (governors) of the regions.

In particular, a decrease was recorded in the Turkestan region by 0.6 percent, in the Nur-Sultan - by 0.3 percent, in Shymkent and Mangistau region - by 0.2 percent, in Almaty and the Karaganda region - by 0.1 percent.

It is reported that the decline in prices for vegetable products in the republic as a whole continues. Prices for the rest of the products are stable.

It is noted that 769,300 tons of products were contracted in 2021, including 684,000 tons of soft wheat. Currently, 559,000 tons or 72.7 percent of the contracted volume were delivered.

To date, the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition has sent 113 notifications to market entities, conducted 16 investigations, concluded 192 acts of antimonopoly compliance on reducing the trade markup from 15 percent to 10 percent with manufacturers, wholesale suppliers and retail chains. 75 facts of excess of the trade mark-up were revealed.

From December 10 of this year, the Association of Egg Producers of Kazakhstan has reduced prices for chicken eggs in all poultry farms of the republic by 16 percent - from 37 tenge ($0.085) to 32-31 tenge ($0.073 - $0.071) apiece.