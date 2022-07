BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan spent 2.178 billion manat ($1.28 billion) on the reconstruction of its liberated territories in 2021, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the Law "On Azerbaijan's state budget execution for 2021", approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

In 2021, the state expenses on construction and urban planning amounted to 4.68 billion manat ($2.7 billion).