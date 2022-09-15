Azerbaijan holds auction to commission mineral deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. An auction for the commissioning of mineral deposits has been held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the right to work and develop a site of the "Chaykand" basalt deposit with an area of 10.8 ha located in the Goygol district was put up for the auction.

The starting price was 354,800 manat ($208,710), the final purchase was made for three million manat ($1.76 million).

Auctions related to the commissioning of mineral deposits create new opportunities for entrepreneurs working in this field, added the ministry.