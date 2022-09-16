Several agreements expected to be reached between Organization of Turkic States members

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. A number of agreements are expected to be reached between the members of the Organization of Turkic States, the organization’s Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said during a business forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha dedicated to the restoration and development of the Karabakh region, Trend reports.

"The agreement on the simplification of customs procedures between our countries is almost ready for signing. On the eve of the summit in Samarkand, scheduled for November 11 this year, this agreement will be signed. This document will allow our companies to facilitate customs procedures, which is no less important than providing financial support," Amreyev noted.

He added that the organization is also working on an agreement on preferential trade between the Turkic countries, which will also save significant funds for entrepreneurs.

"We have also begun work on creating a free trade regime between our states. This is not an easy process, but today we are ready to sign a free trade agreement in the field of investment and services," the official further said.

Amreyev also stressed the desire of the organization to strengthen the potential of the Trans-Caspian corridor, and to develop energy cooperation, which will significantly increase the global potential of the Turkic world.