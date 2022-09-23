Azerbaijani minister reveals growth of finances in non-oil sector's fixed capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The volume of finances allocated to the fixed capital in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan increased by almost a quarter, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Volume of finances allocated to the fixed capital in the non-oil sector increased by 22.5 percent from January through August 2022 compared to the same period the previous year. This is an important indicator for sustainable economic growth and business activity," he said.