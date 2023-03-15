French Thales Group opening its representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The French Thales Group is opening its representative office in Azerbaijan, Regional Director Sales in Azerbaijan and Georgia at Thales Henrik Klaner said, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

He made the remark as part of the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with the heads of leading German companies in Berlin.

According to Klaner, the company eyes closely cooperating with major transport partners in Azerbaijan, including Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. He noted that the country has become the transport hub of the region. During the meeting, Klaner also spoke of the potential opportunities for cooperation with the company to modernize the railway infrastructure on the North–South and East–West international transport corridors.

The Thales Group's representative office, which will be opened in Baku, will coordinate the activities with the company's offices in Georgia and Central Asia.