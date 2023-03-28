Germany may switch off last three nuclear power plants in two weeks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The success in Germany’s electricity sector will allow switching off the three last left nuclear power plants in two weeks, Simone Peter, President of the German Renewable Energy Federation, said, speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

According to Peter, cheap wind and solar power provide for the energy transition to go on.

"We have to go on [with the transition] in the electricity sector and the heating sector and the mobility sector. Both those sectors are lagging behind, but the success in the electricity sector is so good that you can switch off the three nuclear power plants, the last three nuclear power plants in Germany in two weeks. That is a good message, I think," she said.

As the president noted, Germany has to unleash the renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, to accelerate the transition and reach 100 percent of it in the electricity sector at least.

"We have to build up a flexible back-up with bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, will you also storage, and we have to align the energy market with the growing shares of renewable energy. So we have to include sector coupling, and storage, and have to advance the heating transition, and the transition in the mobility sector means fuel and generator switch, and all this comes together, so we need to — we need more ambitious policy. year We started good in the last year with the new government, but it needs more, more space, more permits, and also a few bureaucratic obstacles," she explained.