Azerbaijan working on new cooperation strategy with WB, European Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijan's further cooperation with the World Bank (WB) and the European Commission (EC) is based on the socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan until 2026, Asgar Alakbarov, adviser to Azerbaijan’s economy minister, told Trend.

According to Alakbarov, these international institutions are working on the preparation of an appropriate cooperation strategy.

"The WB is currently preparing a strategy for Azerbaijan for the next 2-5 years. Within this strategy, our country’s government discussed priority areas of the sphere in accordance with the "Strategy for socio-economic development of Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026". In turn, projects in the framework of economic and investment cooperation are being discussed with the European Commission," he said.

Alakbarov also added that two separate agreements will be reached with the World Bank and the European Commission.

Moreover, Azerbaijan and the WB have already reached certain agreements in the field of priority areas within the new WB strategy for the country.