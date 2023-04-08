Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 8 April 2023 15:51 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 27

1.7

April 3

1.7

March 28

1.7

April 4

1.7

March 29

1.7

April 5

1.7

March 30

1.7

April 6

1.7

March 31

1.7

April 7

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0209 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0097 manat, to 1.8511 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 27

1.8304

April 3

1.8347

March 28

1.8378

April 4

1.8519

March 29

1.8428

April 5

1.8620

March 30

1.8427

April 6

1.8513

March 31

1.8534

April 7

1.8556

Average weekly

1.8414

Average weekly

1.8511

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0214 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 27

0.022

April 3

0.0219

March 28

0.0221

April 4

0.0217

March 29

0.0221

April 5

0.0214

March 30

0.022

April 6

0.0213

March 31

0.022

April 7

0.0208

Average weekly

0.022

Average weekly

0.0214

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0005 manat and made up 0.0884 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 27

0.0891

April 3

0.0886

March 28

0.0890

April 4

0.0885

March 29

0.0889

April 5

0.0884

March 30

0.0888

April 6

0.0883

March 31

0.0886

April 7

0.0882

Average weekly

0.0889

Average weekly

0.0884
