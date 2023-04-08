Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 27 1.7 April 3 1.7 March 28 1.7 April 4 1.7 March 29 1.7 April 5 1.7 March 30 1.7 April 6 1.7 March 31 1.7 April 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0209 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0097 manat, to 1.8511 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 27 1.8304 April 3 1.8347 March 28 1.8378 April 4 1.8519 March 29 1.8428 April 5 1.8620 March 30 1.8427 April 6 1.8513 March 31 1.8534 April 7 1.8556 Average weekly 1.8414 Average weekly 1.8511

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0214 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 27 0.022 April 3 0.0219 March 28 0.0221 April 4 0.0217 March 29 0.0221 April 5 0.0214 March 30 0.022 April 6 0.0213 March 31 0.022 April 7 0.0208 Average weekly 0.022 Average weekly 0.0214

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0005 manat and made up 0.0884 manat.