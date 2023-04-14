Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover for 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by $863.1 million (7.91 percent) from January through March 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, from $10.9 billion to $11.7 billion, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $7.7 billion, which is $239.59 million (three percent) less than the same period last year. The share of exports in the foreign trade turnover totaled 65.77 percent against 73.17 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports in the first quarter of this year increased by $1.1 billion (37.67 percent), from $2.9 billion to about $4 billion. The share of imports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 34.23 percent against 26.83 percent a year earlier.

As a result, in the reporting period, the balance of foreign trade turnover, remaining positive, decreased by more than $1.3 billion (26.56 percent) on annual basis, to $3.7 billion against $5 billion in the same period of the previous year.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totaled $52.6 billion, growing by $18.7 billion (55.36 percent) on annual basis.