Azerbaijan sees increase in hydropower capacity in 2022 - IRENA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan’s hydropower capacity in 2022 amounted to 1,177 MW, Trend reports via the latest publication from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

According to the report, this figure increased by 1.72 percent, compared to 1,157 MW in 2021, by 2.43 percent, compared to 1,149 MW in 2020, and by 2.79 percent, compared to 1,145 MW in 2019.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s total renewable energy capacity in 2022 amounted to 1,339 MW. As the report says, renewable energy capacity in the country over the last year increased by 1.74 percent year-on-year (1,316 MW in 2021).

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s solar power capacity in the reporting period amounted to 51 MW, which is an increase of 6.25 percent, compared to 2021 (48 MW).

As the IRENA noted, in 2022, renewables accounted for 40 percent of global installed power capacity.

"2022 has seen the largest increase in renewable energy capacity to date – the world added almost 295 GW of renewables, increasing the stock of renewable power by 9.6 percent and contributing an unprecedented 83 percent of global power additions, largely due to the growth of solar and wind power," the report added.