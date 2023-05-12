Azerbaijani Parliament sets requirements for inspectors in field of entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The requirements for inspectors in the field of entrepreneurship have been defined, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendment to the law "On regulation of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the rights of entrepreneurs" discussed today at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, the assessment of the activities of inspectors who are not civil servants is carried out in accordance with the rules established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority. Each inspection body must adopt annual curricula.

The curricula should provide for advanced training of inspectors in the field of entrepreneurship and reflect issues such as the allocated resources, the personnel who will be trained, the evaluation method, and other issues. Compliance of the professional level of the inspector with qualification standards must be ensured taking into account the requirements of Article 7.5 of this law.

After discussion, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted.