Azerbaijan to construct new school in Nakhchivan witin state program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The "State Program of Socio-economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will contribute to the development of both the city of Nakhchivan and all districts and villages included in the Autonomous Republic, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with residents during the commissioning of the new Umid residential complex in Nakhchivan.

According to him, within the framework of the implementation of the state program, the construction of residential complexes and social facilities will continue in accordance with the requirements of modern architecture.

In line with the planned construction of a new building for the Nakhchivan State Carpet Museum, a new school building for 1,000 seats, and reconstruction of the historical part of the cities of Nakhchivan and Ordubad, Najafli said that new design works related to "Gizlar Bulagi" (Maiden Spring), the Ajami recreation complex, and the mausoleum of Momina Khatun will also be carried out in Nakhchivan, the Central Market and Lake Bazarchai.

In the near future, master plans for all cities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be developed. New projects being developed today are based on a scientific approach and legal requirements.

