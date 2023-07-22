Visa talks support for entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The support of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan has been a strategic direction for Visa for many years, Vice President and Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan Cristina Doros told Trend in an interview.

According to her, this is primarily due to the acceleration of business development and the positive impact of SMEs on the economies of countries.

"The more small companies and enterprises use convenient payment technologies, the sooner business turnover grows and develops. The second element, which is no less important for us, is the support of local businesses and entrepreneurs. We are very actively working with our partners, creating solutions for micro, small and medium-sized businesses," Doros said.

"One of these solutions is Visa Tap to Phone technology, which allows you to accept payments by bank cards using a mobile device with an NFC module based on Android. The Visa Tap to Phone solution is offered together with a Visa Business Card, which provides an entrepreneur with the opportunity to instantly use cash," she added.

Meanwhile, a total of 99 percent of business entities are small and medium-sized organizations in Azerbaijan.