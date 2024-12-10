Kazakhstan launches nation's largest mining project in Aktobe region (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. In the heart of the Aktobe region, the seeds of progress are being sown as the "Bolashak" mine rises from the earth, a testament to the marriage of automation and innovation, crafting a new landscape of opportunity, Trend reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan. During his visit, Tokayev familiarized himself with the activities of the "Bolashak" mine in Khromtau, which has a designed capacity of 7.5 million tons of chrome ore annually.



The President was apprised that the project will generate 1,800 jobs, with an investment exceeding 1 trillion tenge (about $2 billion).

As noted by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eurasian Resources Group, Shukhrat Ibrahimov, the "Bolashak" mine is one of the largest investment projects of the ERG group. It was mentioned that the enterprise is developing two deposits: "Millionnoe" and "Almaz-Zhemchuzhina." Advanced technologies and modern equipment are used in the mining process, including an intelligent drilling rig with an automatic drilling mode, remote control from the surface, and a fully automated hoisting machine.

According to the ERG CEO, the launch of the "Bolashak" mine at the Donskoy mining and processing plant is a historic event for Kazakhstan's mining industry.

To note, in connection with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to the Aktobe region, a number of industrial enterprises in the region are planned to be visited, and there will be a review of social facilities.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a large mining and raw materials supplier with operations in Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Central Africa. In its current form, the company began in December 2013 after it acquired the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (previously a public limited company), which was delisted from the London Stock Exchange and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.