Brushing up security ties turns priority for Russia and Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan had a heart-to-heart, chewing the fat about bolstering their ties and laying the groundwork for cooperation in security and economic matters during a phone chat, Trend reports.

On February 14, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.



The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding pivotal aspects of bilateral dynamics, deliberated on the timeline for forthcoming engagements, and delineated strategies to enhance collaborative synergies within global frameworks.



Focused emphasis was allocated to commemorative activities signifying the octogenarian milestone of the Soviet populace's triumph in the Great Patriotic War, alongside the three-decade observance of Turkmenistan's enduring policy of neutrality.

The parties reaffirmed their collective commitment to enhance synergistic collaboration across multiple domains.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel