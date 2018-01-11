Kazakh president OKs Law on strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

11 January 2018 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed Laws on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and demarcation of the border between the two countries, the press service of the president said in a message on Jan.11.

"The Head of State signed the Law "On ratification of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, "the message reads.

The aim of the treaty is to consolidate bilateral relations at the level of strategic partnership and close cooperation. The document envisages the improvement of political dialogue at the highest level, and the development of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Under the treaty, the parties will expand and strengthen cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and religious extremism, as well as other manifestations of these issues and security challenges.

Nazarbayev also signed the Law "On ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border.

The agreement on demarcation was ratified by the Parliament of Kazakhstan on Dec.28, 2017. The agreement will help complete the process of international legal registration of the state border of Kazakhstan and eliminate possible preconditions for the emergence of territorial disputes with Turkmenistan.

