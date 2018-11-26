Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan simplify visa regime for int’l transportation participants

26 November 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An agreement was signed in Ashgabat to simplify the visa regime for participants of international transportation in the territory of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan said in a message.

The State Migration Service has been defined as one of the authorized state bodies of Turkmenistan to implement this agreement. The conditions created according to the signed agreement will give impetus to the development of the transport and logistics sector of the country.

The issuance of visas in a short time, increasing their validity period, in turn, will lead to improvement in trade and economic relations, the message said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said that in January-September 2018, the volume of transit cargo transportation through the transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan reached 10 million tons. Thus, 8.4 million tons of that volume accounted for the transit of oil and oil products and about two million tons - transit of non-oil products, he noted.

“The volume of transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan increased by 23 percent over the first nine months of 2018,” he said. “Cargo transportation via the North-South Transport Corridor increased by 100 times.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Danish Haldor Topsoe ready to further support Turkmen refining projects
Oil&Gas 09:57
Haldor Topsoe sees huge capacity for further implementation of its solutions in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:44
Japanese company to build gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:10
20 Deliverables for 2020: Lithuania interested in Azerbaijan’s active participation (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:03
Azerbaijan talks infrastructure modernization of its cultural reserves (Exclusive)
Business 25 November 17:34
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 09:46
Latest
Use of alternative & renewable energy sources in agriculture to be discussed in Baku
Economy news 10:07
EU may grant duty-free export access to over 6,200 goods from Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:01
Danish Haldor Topsoe ready to further support Turkmen refining projects
Oil&Gas 09:57
Kazakh currency loses over 4 tenge against US dollar
Finance 09:52
France’s Wilmotte & Associés to develop Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
Economy news 09:51
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 09:51
Haldor Topsoe sees huge capacity for further implementation of its solutions in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:44
China's CNPC replaces France's Total in Iran`s gas project - minister
Business 09:35