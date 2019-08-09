Smuggling of home appliances to Iran rises

9 August 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.9

Trend:

The volume of home appliances smuggled to Iran has increased, while most of the goods are smuggled from Dubai to Tehran via country's southern borders, said the head of Tehran Home Appliance Association, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"The number of smuggled home appliances to the country has increased comparing to previous years. Despite the ban on imports, the home appliances shops are offering foreign brands," said Morteza Miri.

"Part of smuggled home appliances arrive to the country via western or southern borders, but another part is the domestic home appliances that are being sold under foreign brands," he noted.

"Smugglers take the domestic home appliances to western borders, stick foreign brands on them and multiply the price to sell it in Iranian market. The fake home appliances are being sold via social media; therefore, it's advised that people pay attention to the validity of the products," he added.

In his words, some people purchase the home appliances in Dubai and give it to smugglers to be delivered in Tehran.

"It was expected that domestic production will be supported after the import of home appliances was banned, but it did not happen," he said.

"Meanwhile, the prices of domestic home appliances have not increased in the last two months, the manufacturers of domestic home appliances obtain foreign currency at NIMA rate to import raw material," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Most important plans for Iran's mining sector revealed
Economy 11:34
Iran's private sector to join national railway construction project
Economy 09:32
CBI Governor: Iranian importers to pay customs duties after release of goods
Finance 8 August 18:36
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy Promet Moisture
Tenders 8 August 18:22
Iran plans more mine privatization and production increase
Economy 8 August 18:03
Iran to draft saffron development plan
Economy 8 August 18:00
Latest
Over 250,000 US tourists visit Turkey in 1H2019
Turkey 13:41
Expert: Uncertainty in oil market to remain till late 2019
Oil&Gas 13:40
Overhaul of ASCO's Mardakan vessel completed (PHOTO)
Economy 13:18
Uzbekistan to bring localization level of agriculture machinery to 60%
Economy 12:58
JPMorgan Chase Bank to allocate loan to Uzbekistan for investment project
Economy 12:56
German trade surplus shrinks as import growth powers ahead
Other News 12:55
Russia builds high-speed passenger ship for Turkmenistan
Economy 12:51
OPEC oil production fell by 2 mb/d
Oil&Gas 12:49
New retail banking service appears in Georgia
Economy 12:49