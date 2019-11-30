Ambassador: Azerbaijanis welcomed to get management training in Germany

30 November 2019 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The training program for managers in Azerbaijan is a means of combating not only shortage of qualified workers in the small business, but also shortage of managers, Germany’s Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said.

Manig made the remark at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend reports from the event.

The ambassador noted that in order to improve economic performance in Germany, there is a new law that will enter into force on March 1, 2020 and will allow skilled workers, as well as people who want to be trained in Germany to come to that country, so there is the possibility of circular migration of people.

“Those willing to work here, in Azerbaijan, can go to Germany to get professional training there and return to Azerbaijan,” Manig said. “This makes it possible for German companies to invest here in order to find skilled workers, and this is important, there is serious opportunity for better and more intensive exchange of not only products and finances, but also qualified personnel.” The ambassador added that this program is one of the main models for strengthening friendship between the two countries.

