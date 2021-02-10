Kazakhstan, ADB talk ways to continue constructive interaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

BY Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to continue constructive interaction in all areas of cooperation, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The topic of bilateral cooperation was discussed during the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affars Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Country Director of ADB Nariman Mannapbekov.

Tleuberdi informed Mannapbekov about the current activities of the Government on the socio-economic development of the country, including in the framework of overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADB representative emphasized the importance of the reforms carried out by Kazakhstan aimed at the dynamic development of the country and improving the welfare of the population.

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ADB in such priority sectors of the economy as health care, agriculture, education, support for SMEs, etc.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members - 49 from the region.

