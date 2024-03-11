South Korean importers to hold meetings with Azerbaijani manufacturers - AZPROMO exec

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Importers arriving from South Korea will hold multiple meetings with Azerbaijani exporters and product manufacturers, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made remark on the sidelines of an event as part of a purchasing mission from South Korea to Azerbaijan.

"A purchasing mission from South Korea arrived in Baku on March 11, and during this week South Korean importers will hold meetings with local exporters and manufacturers. The mission will visit a number of large local companies, covering various economic regions of Azerbaijan, where many meetings will be held," he noted.

According to Abdullayev, these meetings will be beneficial in terms of increasing exports of Azerbaijani goods to South Korea.

"The trade turnover between South Korea and Azerbaijan is increasing, but this is at the expense of South Korea's export growth. Our main aim is to increase the share of Azerbaijan's exports to South Korea, focusing on the non-oil and gas sector," he added.

