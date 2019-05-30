Caspian region to increase its gas production by 54%: GECF

30 May 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Caspian region is expected to increase its gas production by 54 percent by 2040, Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury Sentyurin said during the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference in Baku May 30, Trend reports.

He pointed out that positive dynamics of natural gas demand is a fundamental factor affecting Caspian region countries’ efforts to expand their production capacities and develop export infrastructure.

“Caspian region is projected to increase its gas production by 54 percent. Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan, that’s all Caspian countries will be the main contributors to the impressive expansion, given a large number of projects, already being realized. The region has bright prospects for increasing pipeline gas exports by supplying new markets, like Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, of course, Europe and expanding the existing ones to China and Turkey,” said GECF secretary general.

He pointed out that Europe has been diversifying its supply sources with the Southern Gas Corridor, which is under construction for the time being.

“Caspian gas industry is positioning itself solidly on the markets. GECF is commending the contribution of this region to the stability of the global gas market,” said Sentyurin.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian Deputy Ministry: Azerbaijan’s efficient use of energy resources leads to national development
Oil&Gas 12:26
Europe’s share in global natgas output to fall to 2.5%: GECF
Oil&Gas 12:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 30
Finance 12:15
Azerbaijani ministry, DAAL Venture Capital sign memorandum of understanding
Business 11:51
GM Uzbekistan to export cars to Azerbaijan
Economy 11:49
SOCAR president: negotiations on acquisition of shares of Antipinsky Oil Refinery underway
Oil&Gas 11:30
Latest
Azercell provides football fans in Baku with ultra-high data speeds (PHOTO)
ICT 12:30
Tender for construction of wind power plants starts in Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:29
Iranian Deputy Ministry: Azerbaijan’s efficient use of energy resources leads to national development
Oil&Gas 12:26
SOCAR president reveals start dates oil & gas production at major Azerbaijani fields
Oil&Gas 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Politics 12:20
Europe’s share in global natgas output to fall to 2.5%: GECF
Oil&Gas 12:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 30
Finance 12:15
Share of natural gas in electricity production decreases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 11:57
Hammond cautions PM candidates over no-deal Brexit and spending
Other News 11:52