Azerbaijan produced over 30 million tons of oil in 11 months 2019

25 December 2019 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

From January through November 2019, Azerbaijan produced 34.3 million tons of oil and 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, First Vice President of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade said, Trend reports citing official Azerbaijani media.

According to Yusifzade, SOCAR accounted for seven million tons of oil and 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Azerbaijani oilmen will start the new year with remarkable performance," the vice president said.

In 2018, the volume of oil and gas condensate production in Azerbaijan amounted to 38.8 million tons, which is 0.3 percent or 113,100 tons more compared to 2017.

Most of the oil produced during the year fell on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields with 28.7 million tons (a decrease of 184,400 tons over the year).

The share of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR accounted for 7.54 million tons of oil produced (an increase of 112,900 tons). About 2.54 million tons (an increase of 184,600 tons) amounted to the volume of gas condensate extracted from the Shah Deniz field.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR discloses number of gas stations built in 2019
Oil&Gas 10:11
SOCAR talks its activity results of 2019 as part of Absheron project
Oil&Gas 24 December 17:18
SOCAR updates on status of Southern Gas Corridor projects
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:54
Azerbaijan announces 2020 investment plans for Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:46
SOCAR talks incident with oil spill or turbid liquid in sea
Oil&Gas 23 December 16:52
SOCAR, KazMunayGas mull prospects for co-op
Oil&Gas 23 December 14:13
Latest
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency to provide free support to exporters
Business 12:32
Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%
Business 12:07
Epsilon continues construction of 3 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 12:05
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends festivities for children with Down Syndrome (PHOTO)
Politics 12:04
List of TOP 10 Turkish cargo transporting checkpoints
Turkey 12:01
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrument-Making Plant building up export potential
Business 11:59
EAEU countries agree to harmonize excise taxes on tobacco
Business 11:54
LUKOIL updates on appraisal process at Iraq’s Eridu field
Oil&Gas 11:47
3 small-scale power plants to be commissioned in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 11:41