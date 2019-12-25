Azerbaijan produced over 30 million tons of oil in 11 months 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

From January through November 2019, Azerbaijan produced 34.3 million tons of oil and 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, First Vice President of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade said, Trend reports citing official Azerbaijani media.

According to Yusifzade, SOCAR accounted for seven million tons of oil and 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Azerbaijani oilmen will start the new year with remarkable performance," the vice president said.

In 2018, the volume of oil and gas condensate production in Azerbaijan amounted to 38.8 million tons, which is 0.3 percent or 113,100 tons more compared to 2017.

Most of the oil produced during the year fell on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields with 28.7 million tons (a decrease of 184,400 tons over the year).

The share of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR accounted for 7.54 million tons of oil produced (an increase of 112,900 tons). About 2.54 million tons (an increase of 184,600 tons) amounted to the volume of gas condensate extracted from the Shah Deniz field.

