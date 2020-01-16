New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

New appointments to several senior positions were made in Azneft Production Union of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR, Trend reports referring to Azneft.

Ramin Guliyev was appointed head of the Absheronneft Oil and Gas Production Department, Fakhri Hagverdiyev – head of A. Amirov Oil and Gas Production Department, and Javanshir Nuriyev - head of G. Z. Tagiyev Oil and Gas Production Department.

