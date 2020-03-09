Weekly prices of Azerbaijan's oil for March 2-5
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $54.32 per barrel on March 2-5, or $1.29 less than the previous week, Trend reports on March 9.
During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $54.63 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.77 per barrel.
Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $47.99 per barrel, which is $1.64 less than in the previous week.
The highest price for URALS was $48.23 per barrel and the lowest price was $47.85 per barrel on March 2-5.
Average price of Brent Dated was $51.68 per barrel on March 2-5 or $2.2 less than the preceding week.
The highest price for Brent was $52.11 per barrel and the lowest price was $51.51 during the reporting period.
|
Oil grade / date
|
March 2, 2020
|
March 3, 2020
|
March 4, 2020
|
March 5, 2020
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
53.77
|
54.63
|
54.32
|
53.87
|
BTC FOB Ceyhan
|
52.99
|
53.8
|
53.8
|
53.46
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
47.87
|
48.23
|
48.02
|
47.85
|
Brent
|
51.68
|
52.11
|
51.72
|
51.51