Weekly prices of Azerbaijan's oil for March 2-5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $54.32 per barrel on March 2-5, or $1.29 less than the previous week, Trend reports on March 9.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $54.63 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.77 per barrel.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $47.99 per barrel, which is $1.64 less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $48.23 per barrel and the lowest price was $47.85 per barrel on March 2-5.

Average price of Brent Dated was $51.68 per barrel on March 2-5 or $2.2 less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $52.11 per barrel and the lowest price was $51.51 during the reporting period.