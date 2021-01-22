Uzbekistan’s 2020 gas exports down amid COVID-19

Oil&Gas 22 January 2021 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan’s 2020 gas exports down amid COVID-19
Iran urges US to return JCPOA
Iran urges US to return JCPOA
Iran to commit to JCPOA obligations - if Europe, US return - FM Zarif
Iran to commit to JCPOA obligations - if Europe, US return - FM Zarif
Iran may cancel additional protocol on nuclear deal - Foreign Policy Commission
Iran may cancel additional protocol on nuclear deal - Foreign Policy Commission
Latest
Georgia shares data on trade turnover with EU countries Business 11:08
Georgian National Bank reveals volume of net profit made by lenders Finance 11:07
Uzbekistan’s service sector suffers most amid COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:06
Bus production significantly decreases in Uzbekistan Transport 11:05
Turkmen company shares data on annual production of flour Business 11:03
Friendship wins in Caspian - Azerbaijani President announces innovations in energy sector Politics 11:03
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 11:01
Turkmengas opens again tender for maintenance of gas turbine generators Tenders 10:31
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender for spare parts manufacturing Tenders 10:24
Azerbaijan to launch local remote conference call service ICT 10:23
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 10:22
Uzbekistan’s 2020 gas exports down amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 22 Finance 10:21
TAP reinstates olive trees, dry stone walls in Italy Oil&Gas 10:21
Two options for future dev’t of Dostlug oil & gas field in Caspian Oil&Gas 10:14
Maldives thanks India for sending a consignment of 100,000 doses of Covershield Other News 10:12
Dominica PM writes letter to Narendra Modi, seeks COVID-19 vaccines for citizens Other News 10:11
Dostlug project may inspire fresh talks on Trans Caspian pipeline – Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 10:06
Chevron likely to see its 2020 capex fall by 25% Oil&Gas 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 22 Uzbekistan 09:51
Biden’s plan can lead to massive acceleration in investment in renewable power Oil&Gas 09:49
Iran shares data on imports of basic goods Business 09:45
Iran to offer assistance to auto industry Business 09:45
OPEC+ and Pandemic Path Remain Key Oil Price Drivers Oil&Gas 09:42
Four advantages of Dostlug oil and gas project Oil&Gas 09:33
Oil prices fall as China's surging COVID-19 cases trigger clampdowns Oil&Gas 09:29
Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation Politics 09:16
Azerbaijani FM held a number of meetings during his visit to Turkmenistan Politics 09:15
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan held meetings Politics 09:14
President of Turkmenistan receives Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Politics 09:14
Azerbaijani, French FMs exchange views on various issues Politics 09:08
Georgia Hualing FIZ to keep lowering operational costs for businesses Business 09:08
Georgia successfully implements energy projects despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 09:01
86 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 08:58
Turkey registers more than 6,200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 08:32
Export of cigarettes from Georgia to Azerbaijan down Business 08:03
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports volume to Croatia Oil&Gas 07:58
Big part of lending for households in Azerbaijan accounts for national currency Finance 07:57
EU Parliament President: EU to support Georgia in fight against Covid-19 Georgia 07:38
Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:28
New joint projects between Azerbaijan, Russia to increase mutual trade turnover Business 07:01
Brazil sees 1,316 new COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:07
Azerbaijani oil & gas sector sees more investments in 2020 Oil&Gas 05:01
8 die in blast in India's Karnataka state Other News 04:38
Algeria reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 104,852 in total Arab World 02:30
Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks US 01:37
48 arrested in anti-mafia operation in Italy Europe 00:41
Two megaprojects to be launched in Iran’s petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 21 January 23:58
Czech parliament extends state of emergency until Feb. 14 Europe 21 January 23:34
Vehicle re-export from Georgia down in 2020 Business 21 January 22:52
Azerbaijan unveils data on production of vehicles for 2020 Transport 21 January 22:52
France boosts imports of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 21 January 22:51
Turkish firm develops quick sterilization device against COVID-19 Turkey 21 January 22:34
For many years, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan consistently developing relations in widest range of directions - President of Turkmenistan Politics 21 January 22:22
Signing of Memorandum marks fundamentally new stage in energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in Caspian Sea - President of Turkmenistan Politics 21 January 22:17
Transport and logistical cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan will reach even higher level - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 22:11
Signing of Memorandum on “Dostlug” field is result of many years of consistent action by our countries - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 January 22:05
Caspian Sea is sea of peace and good neighborliness - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 January 21:59
Signing of memorandum on “Dostlug” field is significant event that will have positive consequences - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 21:53
Today's signing ceremony opens new page in development of Caspian's hydrocarbon resources - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 21:52
Iranian government hopes for changes in new budget bill Business 21 January 21:34
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan starting joint work on development of field in Caspian Sea for first time - President Aliyev Politics 21 January 21:32
Russia remains key consumer of Uzbek vegetables and fruits Uzbekistan 21 January 21:31
Georgia increases oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 21 January 21:31
Iran exports 12m euros worth of fibers in eight months Iran 21 January 21:22
Azerbaijan plans to hold first auction on renewable energy sources this year Oil&Gas 21 January 20:44
Easing monetary policy contributes to multiple growth in money supply in 2020 - CBA Finance 21 January 20:39
Azerbaijan suspends import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries Economy 21 January 20:07
Pashinyan's confession on Shusha destroys absurd statements of Armenian officials Politics 21 January 20:05
Anglo Asian Mining restores its contract areas in formerly occupied lands of Azerbaijan Economy 21 January 20:01
Half of Azerbaijan's population economically active as of 2020 Business 21 January 19:23
Azerbaijan disseminates footage from Kendyeri village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 January 19:11
TANAP’s gas supplies exceed 9 bcm Oil&Gas 21 January 18:12
U.S. weekly jobless claims decline moderately US 21 January 18:05
Georgian Sweeft Digital company to cooperate with Berlin-based software company in open banking field Business 21 January 17:59
Flydubai resumes flights to Georgia Transport 21 January 17:57
Construction of KAMAZ service centers in Turkmenistan to allow implementation of new projects Transport 21 January 17:56
SOCAR Aviation starts supplying fuel to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport Oil&Gas 21 January 17:55
Standard & Poor's predicting growth in Azerbaijani Pasha Bank's 2021-22 capitalization Finance 21 January 17:52
Turkish YDA Holding constructing multidisciplinary hospital in North Kazakhstan Business 21 January 17:52
Total cost of cars exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan down Business 21 January 17:51
Reforms in real sector of economy to be main drivers of Uzbekistan’s economy in 2021 Uzbekistan 21 January 17:47
Georgia reduces imports of building materials from Azerbaijan Business 21 January 17:36
Iran's Sefiddasht-Shahrekord railway project progressing Transport 21 January 17:34
Azerbaijani population’s nominal income down in 2020 Finance 21 January 17:22
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum oils export to Lithuania amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 21 January 17:21
Azerbaijan confirms 770 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 21 January 17:21
No Tsunami risk after 7.0 magnitude quake at sea near Philippines Other News 21 January 17:20
Number of new apartment transactions down in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 21 January 17:18
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dordchinar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 January 17:06
KAMAZ, Turkmenistan work to expand supply, technical support of vehicles in country Transport 21 January 17:05
Asset quality of Georgian TBC Leasing' deteriorates in 9M2020 Business 21 January 16:59
Samarkand region leads in total production volume of Uzbekistan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries fields Uzbekistan 21 January 16:59
Georgia reduces export of cattle to Azerbaijan Business 21 January 16:49
Volume of passenger traffic by all vehicles in Azerbaijan down Transport 21 January 16:47
Azerbaijani minister denies possibility of selling SOCAR’s shares Finance 21 January 16:46
Azerbaijani ministry talks about project of North-South international transport corridor Transport 21 January 16:45
Azerbaijan sees decline in 2020 alcoholic, tobacco production Business 21 January 16:44
Azerbaijan records slowdown in cargo movement by all types of transport Transport 21 January 16:41
Kazakhstan amending agreements on int'l road traffic with Georgia Business 21 January 16:40
All news