Saudi Aramco 2020 net profit slumps 44.4% as COVID-19 bites
Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported a 44.4% drop in 2020 net profit, hit by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakened refinery margins, as the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Net profit fell to 183.76 billion riyals ($49.00 billion) for the year that ended December 31, from 330.69 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 186.1 billion riyals in 2020, according to the mean estimate of analysts in Refinitiv’s Eikon.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
Latest
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev