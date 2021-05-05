SOCAR Turkey subsidiaries awarded zero waste certificates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Three enterprises of SOCAR Turkey in the Turkish city of Aliaga were awarded certificates of zero waste, Trend reports referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to the company, the certificates were awarded to the subsidiaries of SOCAR, which is Turkey's largest foreign investor, Petkim, STAR NEZ, and Akaryakıt Depolama A.S., which fulfill all requirements within zero waste regulation,.

Thus, all three enterprises, having finalized the corresponding equipment and system infrastructure in the field of waste management, formalized compliance with the requirements set out in the legislation, and formalized the return of waste to production after recycling.

The company informed about the setting up of a collaborative waste management system for the production units.

“With a zero-waste project launched in three of our companies, we are committed to more efficient use of resources. In this direction, we have updated our waste management systems and waste collection equipment at all of our production sites,” said Head of the SOCAR Turkey Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit Anar Mammadov.

“We have improved the temporary waste storage areas. As a result of the work done, we’ve increased the volume of waste processing to 32 percent at the processing and petrochemical enterprises operating as part of SOCAR Turkey. The certificates of zero waste, which we received as a result of our activities, will stimulate us in further work," he added.

